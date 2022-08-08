StockNews.com Lowers Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) to Hold

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VIA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,295. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $293.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

