StockNews.com Upgrades Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,314. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.81. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.96.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

