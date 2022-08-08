Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,844. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $775.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

