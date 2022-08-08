Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $30.56 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $30.56 million and $3.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

