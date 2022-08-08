Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 7,374 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 12.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.07.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

