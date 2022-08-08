Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.47% of Sun Life Financial worth $153,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. 26,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.