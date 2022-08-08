SunContract Price Tops $0.0272 (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $228,837.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

