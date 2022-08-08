Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.39. 4,366,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,917. The stock has a market cap of C$54.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

