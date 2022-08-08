SwftCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

