Swiss National Bank Acquires 162,400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Illinois Tool Works worth $284,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.92 and its 200 day moving average is $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

