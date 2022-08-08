Swiss National Bank Acquires 333,400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $347,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

