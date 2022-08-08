Swiss National Bank Buys 104,300 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of HCA Healthcare worth $270,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $212.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

