Swiss National Bank Buys 304,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Emerson Electric worth $252,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

