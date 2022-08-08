Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $209,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $166.11 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.50.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.