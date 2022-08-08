Swiss National Bank Has $229.53 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $229,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of OXY opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

