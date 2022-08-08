Swiss National Bank Has $296.57 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $296,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 83.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $465.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.