Swiss National Bank Has $318.33 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $318,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $11,439,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

