Swiss National Bank Purchases 56,100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Roper Technologies worth $215,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $431.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.82 and a 200 day moving average of $434.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

