Swiss National Bank Purchases 70,200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Lam Research worth $327,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $513.50 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

