Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.86.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Swiss Re stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

