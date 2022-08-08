Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.
Synaptics Price Performance
SYNA traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
