Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

SYNA traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

