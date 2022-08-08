Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Synopsys worth $220,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Synopsys stock opened at $375.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

