Synthetify Market Cap Hits $916,543.40 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $916,543.40 and $82,353.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.00800694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014689 BTC.
About Synthetify
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Synthetify Coin Trading
