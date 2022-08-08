Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.16-$3.26 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $86.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

