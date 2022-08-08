Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.85

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 2127589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

