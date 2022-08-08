Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $107.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

