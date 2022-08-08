Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Target by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Target by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target stock opened at $165.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

