TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of TC Energy worth $245,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.