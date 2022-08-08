Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $31.06

Tellor (TRB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Tellor has a total market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $31.06 or 0.00129768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

