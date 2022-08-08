TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.56. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,355. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.