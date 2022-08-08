TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,355. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

