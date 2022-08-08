TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,355. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

