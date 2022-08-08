TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
TU opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.94%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 504.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 46.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 49.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
