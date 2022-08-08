TELUS (TSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03, reports. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.
TELUS Stock Down 0.0 %
T traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.92. 2,128,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,611. The stock has a market cap of C$39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$27.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.
TELUS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 102.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
