Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 85,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,390. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.