Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $37,480.00

Tendies (TEND) traded up 232.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $37,480.00 and $42.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00132319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068090 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tendies Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

