Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.71. 2,309,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,116. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

