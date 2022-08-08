Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

TDC traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

