Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $38.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $903.07. 245,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day moving average is $839.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $943.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

