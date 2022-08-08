The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $31,305.04 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andersons Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,032. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.