The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 4.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.06. 14,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,113. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.