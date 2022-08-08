The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

BA opened at $165.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

