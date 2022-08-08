The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

CAKE opened at $29.39 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

