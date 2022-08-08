The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.