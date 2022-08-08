The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Boosted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,291. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.