The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,014,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,624,000 after acquiring an additional 162,534 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.12. 18,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,676. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

