The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

