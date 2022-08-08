Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $587.05. 4,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

