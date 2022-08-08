Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.93-$22.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.15 billion-$43.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

TMO traded down $5.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $584.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. The company has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

