Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.93-$22.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.15 billion-$43.15 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $585.61. 16,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average of $557.33.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.