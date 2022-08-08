Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

